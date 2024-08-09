1 in 6 people are affected by infertility; this is one CT couple's story

According to the World Health Organization, around 1 in 6 people are now affected by infertility. A new study suggests that microplastics might be impacting male infertility.

And while technological advances offer opportunities and hope for many would-be parents, treatments like IVF are expensive, and they’re not available for everyone. Plus, they don’t always work.

Yaneeke Calderon from left to right, A'aliyah Grimes, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Edwards Jr, and Yaneeke Calderon posing for a family holiday photo

Navigating infertility can be an emotional for all those seeking parenthood. Today, we'll hear one local's couple journey. And we want to hear yours too. What's your infertility story?

GUESTS:



Dr. Maya Barsky: Lead Physician at The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services and Assistant Professor in the Department of OB/GYN at UCONN School of Medicine

Lead Physician at The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services and Assistant Professor in the Department of OB/GYN at UCONN School of Medicine Anthony Edwards and Yaneeke Calderon: a couple living in Connecticut.

If you need support, you can call the Resolve Helpline at 866.668.2566 or visit www.resolve.org.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Dylan Reyes contributed to this show which originally aired June 21, 2024.