1 in 6 people are affected by infertility; this is one CT couple's story

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
According to the World Health Organization, around 1 in 6 people are now affected by infertility. A new study suggests that microplastics might be impacting male infertility.

And while technological advances offer opportunities and hope for many would-be parents, treatments like IVF are expensive, and they’re not available for everyone. Plus, they don’t always work.

Navigating infertility can be an emotional for all those seeking parenthood. Today, we'll hear one local's couple journey. And we want to hear yours too. What's your infertility story?

If you need support, you can call the Resolve Helpline at 866.668.2566 or visit www.resolve.org.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Dylan Reyes contributed to this show which originally aired June 21, 2024.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
