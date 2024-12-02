A look at the history of tap dance in America

This hour, we’re exploring the history of tap dance in America.

Tap was first developed as a fusion of footwork styles with roots in Africa and Ireland. Over the decades, tap legends like Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Eleanor Powell, and Gregory Hines popularized the artform and brought it to the national stage.

Local dancers, choreographers, and teachers join us to discuss how they are keeping the rich legacy of tap dance alive in their work today.

GUESTS:



Kevin Ramsey : Chair of the Theater Division, University of Hartford

: Chair of the Theater Division, Ralph Perkins : Associate Professor of Dance and Music Theater, University of Hartford

Associate Professor of Dance and Music Theater, Katie Cavenagh : founder of the Connecticut Tap Collaborative

: founder of the Jillian McNamara: founder of the American Dance Collaborative

