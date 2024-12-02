© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A look at the history of tap dance in America

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published December 2, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Tap dancer on stage.
josh blake
/
iStockphoto via Getty Images
Tap dancer on stage.

This hour, we’re exploring the history of tap dance in America.

Tap was first developed as a fusion of footwork styles with roots in Africa and Ireland. Over the decades, tap legends like Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Eleanor Powell, and Gregory Hines popularized the artform and brought it to the national stage.

Local dancers, choreographers, and teachers join us to discuss how they are keeping the rich legacy of tap dance alive in their work today.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse </i>and<i> Where We Live</i>. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
