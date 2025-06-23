© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut authors reflect on food’s power to connect us

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
June 23, 2025
Mother and daughter mixing ingredients in mixing bowl.
Courtney Hale
/
E+ / Getty Images

What meal instantly takes you back to childhood? Whether it’s a dish made with grandparents or a recipe passed down through generations, food has the power to unlock memories.

This hour, two local children’s authors share their belief in food’s ability to connect us. They discuss their latest novels, the challenges they face in an industry that often pigeonholes writers of color, and how they tackle complex emotions in stories for young readers.

GUESTS:

This episode originally aired on May 5, 2025.

Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen