© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Lanternflies, clean energy, and climate grief – what experts want you to know

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published September 22, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. Pennsylvania has started using insecticide on spotted lanternflies, a new strategy that state officials are using in an attempt to slow the spread of the invasive pest. Crews using backpack sprayers and truck-mounted spray equipment are spraying the bugs along railways, interstates and other transportation rights-of-way, the state Agriculture Department said Friday, May 28, 2021.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. Pennsylvania has started using insecticide on spotted lanternflies, a new strategy that state officials are using in an attempt to slow the spread of the invasive pest. Crews using backpack sprayers and truck-mounted spray equipment are spraying the bugs along railways, interstates and other transportation rights-of-way, the state Agriculture Department said Friday, May 28, 2021.

Spotted lanternflies are showing up across Connecticut, but they might not be as catastrophic as you think.

This hour, we talk with an expert about the real threat these insects pose and what you can do if you spot one.

Meanwhile, Connecticut’s push toward clean energy is being put to the test, and mental health professionals are seeing an uptick in climate-related anxiety.

We hear how therapists are helping people stay grounded and how students are leading the way on environmental action.

GUESTS:

  • Gale Ridge: associate scientist, The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station
  • Ricky Jordan: manager of energy efficiency, Eversource
  • Doug Geoffrey: participant in the first Summer Green STEP cohort
  • Áine Pennello: Report for America environmental and climate change reporter, CT Public

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Where We Live Climate Change
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Related Content