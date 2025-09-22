Lanternflies, clean energy, and climate grief – what experts want you to know

Spotted lanternflies are showing up across Connecticut, but they might not be as catastrophic as you think.

This hour, we talk with an expert about the real threat these insects pose and what you can do if you spot one.

Meanwhile, Connecticut’s push toward clean energy is being put to the test, and mental health professionals are seeing an uptick in climate-related anxiety.

We hear how therapists are helping people stay grounded and how students are leading the way on environmental action.

Gale Ridge : associate scientist, The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station

: associate scientist, The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station Ricky Jordan : manager of energy efficiency, Eversource

: manager of energy efficiency, Eversource Doug Geoffrey : participant in the first Summer Green STEP cohort

: participant in the first cohort Áine Pennello : Report for America environmental and climate change reporter, CT Public

