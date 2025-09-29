© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The vaccine debate continues, plus a look at Tylenol use in pregnancy

By Tess Terrible,
Patrick SkahillCatherine Shen
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
In this photo illustration, a bottle of Tylenol caplets is displayed on September 22, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. The Trump administration reported the link use of the painkiller acetaminophen during pregnancy to autism during a White House press conference.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
FILE: A bottle of Tylenol caplets is displayed on September 22, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. The Trump administration claimed an unproven link between the painkiller acetaminophen and autism during a White House press conference.

As kids get back to school, the political debate around who should get shots for COVID other illnesses is once again bubbling up.

But another debate has risen as well. Last week, President Trump urged pregnant women to “tough it out” and use Tylenol sparingly during pregnancy. The administration claimed an unproven link between the painkiller acetaminophen and autism. It’s a statement that has been widely discredited by medical experts.

Today, Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani joins us to answer your questions on vaccines, Tylenol use and more. We also hear from the Autism Self Advocacy Network.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is the assistant director of news and talk shows at Connecticut Public. He was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show and a science and environment reporter for more than eight years.
See stories by Patrick Skahill
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen