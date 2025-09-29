The vaccine debate continues, plus a look at Tylenol use in pregnancy

As kids get back to school, the political debate around who should get shots for COVID other illnesses is once again bubbling up.

But another debate has risen as well. Last week, President Trump urged pregnant women to “tough it out” and use Tylenol sparingly during pregnancy. The administration claimed an unproven link between the painkiller acetaminophen and autism. It’s a statement that has been widely discredited by medical experts.

Today, Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani joins us to answer your questions on vaccines, Tylenol use and more. We also hear from the Autism Self Advocacy Network.

GUESTS:



Dr. Manisha Juthani: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health

Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health Colin Killick: executive director of the Washington-based Autism Self Advocacy Network