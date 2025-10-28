© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Here's what to know about the 2025 election in CT

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas as Lawmakers gather at the Capitol Building in Hartford for the first day of the legislative session on January 8, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas as Lawmakers gather at the Capitol Building in Hartford for the first day of the legislative session on January 8, 2025.

Local politicians shape life in Connecticut cities and towns, making decisions on education, housing and business development. But voter turnout is historically low in local elections.

Today, Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas joins us to answer our Election Day questions and yours. Later, we hear how her office is preparing for the 2026 midterm elections.

We'll also hear what's being done to increase voter participation among the more than 4 million U.S. citizens living abroad. Less than 4% of this population voted in the 2022 election.

Looking for the early voting location in your community? Check out this list.

Guests:

  • Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas
  • Sara Kempner: Director of Creative Campaigns & Collaborations at the U.S. Vote Foundation
  • Michayla Savitt: Connecticut Public State Government Reporter

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
