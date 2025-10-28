Here's what to know about the 2025 election in CT

Local politicians shape life in Connecticut cities and towns, making decisions on education, housing and business development. But voter turnout is historically low in local elections.

Today, Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas joins us to answer our Election Day questions and yours. Later, we hear how her office is preparing for the 2026 midterm elections.

We'll also hear what's being done to increase voter participation among the more than 4 million U.S. citizens living abroad. Less than 4% of this population voted in the 2022 election.

Looking for the early voting location in your community? Check out this list.

Guests:



Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas

Sara Kempner: Director of Creative Campaigns & Collaborations at the U.S. Vote Foundation

Michayla Savitt: Connecticut Public State Government Reporter

