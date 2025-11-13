© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Meet the CT residents providing relief for the victims of Hurricane Melissa

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Electrical poles are down as a man bikes through the destroyed neighborood of North Street following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hurricane Melissa was one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. This Category 5 storm caused devastation in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, permanently changing the lives of those living and working in this region.

Here in Connecticut, many residents have felt the ripple effect. The West Indian community makes up a large portion of the immigrant population in Connecticut. There are 70,000 West Indian immigrants in greater Hartford area alone.

Many individuals in this community were unable to reach loved ones at the height of the storm, and are now stepping up to provide support for those impacted by the hurricane. Today, we hear from them.

Guests:

Caribbean organizations in Connecticut are requesting the following items for people impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

  • Non-perishable food, fruit and vegetable seeds, animal feed, food containers, food storage bins, disposable utensils and plates, MREs
  • Bedding foam, cots, mattresses, pillows, pillowcases, robes
  • Tools and equipment, flashlights, batteries, radios, message boards, work gloves, garbage bags
  • Health supplies, hygiene kits, water storage containers, water purification kits
  • Tarps, tents, buckets with lids, mobile storage units

Items can be dropped off at a number of locations located across the greater Hartford area.

  • Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield
  • Homecare Services, 112 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield 
  • West Indian Social Club of Hartford, 3340 Main St., Hartford
  • North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Ave., Hartford
  • Hartford Fire Dept. Engine Co. 10, 510 Franklin Ave., Hartford
  • Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, 280 Huyshope Ave., Hartford
  • Semilla Cafe, 1283 Main St., Hartford
  • A Step Above Childcare, 30 Quarry Rd., Glastonbury 
  • Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor
  • Fish N Tingz Bar & Grill, 384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
