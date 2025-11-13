Meet the CT residents providing relief for the victims of Hurricane Melissa
Hurricane Melissa was one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. This Category 5 storm caused devastation in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, permanently changing the lives of those living and working in this region.
Here in Connecticut, many residents have felt the ripple effect. The West Indian community makes up a large portion of the immigrant population in Connecticut. There are 70,000 West Indian immigrants in greater Hartford area alone.
Many individuals in this community were unable to reach loved ones at the height of the storm, and are now stepping up to provide support for those impacted by the hurricane. Today, we hear from them.
Guests:
- Azaria Tyler: Business Development for Shubert Theater and member of the Jamaican American Connection in New Haven
- Dr. Gary Rhule: member West Indian Social Club of Hartford, and Health Sector Representative for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council
- Carolyn Vermont: Vice President of the West Indian American Association of Bridgeport
Caribbean organizations in Connecticut are requesting the following items for people impacted by Hurricane Melissa.
- Non-perishable food, fruit and vegetable seeds, animal feed, food containers, food storage bins, disposable utensils and plates, MREs
- Bedding foam, cots, mattresses, pillows, pillowcases, robes
- Tools and equipment, flashlights, batteries, radios, message boards, work gloves, garbage bags
- Health supplies, hygiene kits, water storage containers, water purification kits
- Tarps, tents, buckets with lids, mobile storage units
Items can be dropped off at a number of locations located across the greater Hartford area.
- Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield
- Homecare Services, 112 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield
- West Indian Social Club of Hartford, 3340 Main St., Hartford
- North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Ave., Hartford
- Hartford Fire Dept. Engine Co. 10, 510 Franklin Ave., Hartford
- Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, 280 Huyshope Ave., Hartford
- Semilla Cafe, 1283 Main St., Hartford
- A Step Above Childcare, 30 Quarry Rd., Glastonbury
- Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor
- Fish N Tingz Bar & Grill, 384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
