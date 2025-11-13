Meet the CT residents providing relief for the victims of Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa was one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. This Category 5 storm caused devastation in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, permanently changing the lives of those living and working in this region.

Here in Connecticut, many residents have felt the ripple effect. The West Indian community makes up a large portion of the immigrant population in Connecticut. There are 70,000 West Indian immigrants in greater Hartford area alone.

Many individuals in this community were unable to reach loved ones at the height of the storm, and are now stepping up to provide support for those impacted by the hurricane. Today, we hear from them.

Guests:



Caribbean organizations in Connecticut are requesting the following items for people impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Non-perishable food, fruit and vegetable seeds, animal feed, food containers, food storage bins, disposable utensils and plates, MREs

Bedding foam, cots, mattresses, pillows, pillowcases, robes

Tools and equipment, flashlights, batteries, radios, message boards, work gloves, garbage bags

Health supplies, hygiene kits, water storage containers, water purification kits

Tarps, tents, buckets with lids, mobile storage units

Items can be dropped off at a number of locations located across the greater Hartford area.



Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield

Homecare Services, 112 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield

West Indian Social Club of Hartford, 3340 Main St., Hartford

North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Ave., Hartford

Hartford Fire Dept. Engine Co. 10, 510 Franklin Ave., Hartford

Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, 280 Huyshope Ave., Hartford

Semilla Cafe, 1283 Main St., Hartford

A Step Above Childcare, 30 Quarry Rd., Glastonbury

Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor

Fish N Tingz Bar & Grill, 384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.