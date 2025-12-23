© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Music and memories: A game of musical chairs with host Catherine Shen

By Dylan Reyes,
Catherine Shen
Published December 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Catherine Shen operates sound board during soundcheck for "Run, Run, Reindeer," a live taping of the Colin McEnroe Show's Annual Holiday Special on December 04, 2025, at Watkinson School's Foisie Family Amphitheater.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
1 of 2  — cat-shen-board-op
Catherine Shen operates sound board during soundcheck for “Run, Run, Reindeer,” a live taping of the Colin McEnroe Show's Annual Holiday Special on December 04, 2025, at Watkinson School's Foisie Family Amphitheater.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Dylan Reyes reacts to his occupied seat during soundcheck for "Run, Run, Reindeer," a live taping of the Colin McEnroe Show's Annual Holiday Special on December 04, 2025, at Watkinson School's Foisie Family Amphitheater.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
2 of 2  — snoopy-board-op
Dylan Reyes reacts to his occupied seat during soundcheck for “Run, Run, Reindeer,” a live taping of the Colin McEnroe Show's Annual Holiday Special on December 04, 2025, at Watkinson School's Foisie Family Amphitheater.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

Cat Shen has been hosting Where We Live long enough for the show to use a fork, and yet very little is known about her. In this hour, technical producer and partner-in-mischief Dylan Reyes sits down with Cat to get the inside scoop on the reporter turned host.

The pair discuss some of their favorite songs, defining life moments and what it means to be the face of a show that's celebrating 20 years on Connecticut Public Radio in 2026.

Music Featured (in order):

Or, find it all in this playlist!

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Dylan Reyes
Dylan is the technical producer for Where We Live, The Wheelhouse, and The Colin McEnroe Show. For any number of reasons, you might hear him on-air, usually when things are going bad. If you have opinions on the music used by a talk show, Dylan can be reached at dreyes@ctpublic.org.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
