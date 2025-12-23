Music and memories: A game of musical chairs with host Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen operates sound board during soundcheck for “Run, Run, Reindeer,” a live taping of the Colin McEnroe Show's Annual Holiday Special on December 04, 2025, at Watkinson School's Foisie Family Amphitheater.
Dylan Reyes reacts to his occupied seat during soundcheck for “Run, Run, Reindeer,” a live taping of the Colin McEnroe Show's Annual Holiday Special on December 04, 2025, at Watkinson School's Foisie Family Amphitheater.
Cat Shen has been hosting Where We Live long enough for the show to use a fork, and yet very little is known about her. In this hour, technical producer and partner-in-mischief Dylan Reyes sits down with Cat to get the inside scoop on the reporter turned host.
The pair discuss some of their favorite songs, defining life moments and what it means to be the face of a show that's celebrating 20 years on Connecticut Public Radio in 2026.
Music Featured (in order):
- "Milk Tea" — Yuji Ohno (ft. Akari Dritschler
- "Happy Happy Christmas" — Drax (commonly known as it is a mystery)
- "Complicated" — Avril Lavigne
- "Magpie" — Peach Pit
- "The Moon Represents My Heart" — Teresa Teng (鄧麗君 — Deng Lee Jun)
- "Uprising" — Muse
- "Mr. Resetti" — insaneintherainmusic
- "Ganja Smugglin" — The Expendables
- "Goofy Goober Rock" — Tom Rothrock
- "I'm Yours" — Jason Mraz
- "Sparkle" (movie version) — RADWIMPS
Or, find it all in this playlist!
