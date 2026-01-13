The cheese stands alone: Exploring the world of CT cheese
The U.S. produces over a billion pounds of cheese monthly, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Connecticut is a small, but mighty, part of that. Today, we’ll hear about all steps of the cheesemaking process from nationally-recognized experts producing Connecticut cheese.
They’ll share the stories behind their products and what keeps customers coming back to that special Connecticut cheese.
GUESTS:
- Jason Sobocinski: founder of Caseus
- Mark Gillman: co-owner and Head Cheesemaker of Cato Corner Farm in Colchester
- Chris Casiello: plant Manager of Arethusa Farm Dairy in Litchfield