The cheese stands alone: Exploring the world of CT cheese

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
FILE: Cheese maker Mark Gillman checks the readiness of aged cheese at the Cato Corner Farm in Colchester, Connecticut. The Cato Corner Farm makes artisanal cheese that is sold to restaurants and at farmer's markets in the New York City area.
FILE: Cheese maker Mark Gillman checks the readiness of aged cheese at the Cato Corner Farm in Colchester, Connecticut. The Cato Corner Farm makes artisanal cheese that is sold to restaurants and at farmer's markets in the New York City area.

The U.S. produces over a billion pounds of cheese monthly, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Connecticut is a small, but mighty, part of that. Today, we’ll hear about all steps of the cheesemaking process from nationally-recognized experts producing Connecticut cheese.

They’ll share the stories behind their products and what keeps customers coming back to that special Connecticut cheese.

Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
