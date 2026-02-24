© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Sen. Blumenthal on his recent trip to Ukraine, plus CT residents send aid to the region

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
FILE: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks during a press conference on Saint Michael's Square in the city center on May 30, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A bipartisan delegation from the USA, including Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, arrived in Kyiv for a visit. During their visit, the senators outlined how US Senate could hit the Russian economy by imposing a 500 percent tariff on anyone buying Russian oil, gas or petrochemicals. This bill received the support of more than 80 out of 100 senators and aims to isolate Russia if Putin does not agree to serious peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Viktor Kovalchuk
/
Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images
FILE: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks during a press conference on Saint Michael's Square in the city center on May 30, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A bipartisan delegation from the USA, including Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, arrived in Kyiv for a visit. During their visit, the senators outlined how US Senate could hit the Russian economy by imposing a 500 percent tariff on anyone buying Russian oil, gas or petrochemicals. This bill received the support of more than 80 out of 100 senators and aims to isolate Russia if Putin does not agree to serious peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

It’s been four years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Recent peace talks concluded without bringing the region any closer to peace.

This war has displaced millions and killed thousands of civilians. Russian armed forces recently attacked district heating systems leaving thousands of civilians without heat. 2026 has been the coldest winter in Ukraine since the initial invasion.

Today, we get an update on this conflict. We hear from U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal about his recent visit toUkraine.

Plus, Connecticut residents with ties to Ukraine have organized to send aid overseas. We hear from them.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen