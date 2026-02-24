Sen. Blumenthal on his recent trip to Ukraine, plus CT residents send aid to the region

It’s been four years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Recent peace talks concluded without bringing the region any closer to peace.

This war has displaced millions and killed thousands of civilians. Russian armed forces recently attacked district heating systems leaving thousands of civilians without heat. 2026 has been the coldest winter in Ukraine since the initial invasion.

Today, we get an update on this conflict. We hear from U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal about his recent visit toUkraine.

Plus, Connecticut residents with ties to Ukraine have organized to send aid overseas. We hear from them.

GUESTS:



Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

(D-Conn.) Larissa Babij: Connecticut native and writer, translator and dancer living in Kyiv, Ukraine. Her book is “A Kind of Refugee: The Story of an American Who Refused to Leave Ukraine”

Connecticut native and writer, translator and dancer living in Kyiv, Ukraine. Her book is “A Kind of Refugee: The Story of an American Who Refused to Leave Ukraine” Carl Harvey: Organizer with the New Haven Connecticut Ukrainian American Humanitarian Aid Fund

Organizer with the New Haven Connecticut Ukrainian American Humanitarian Aid Fund Myron Melnyk: Organizers with New Haven Connecticut Ukrainian American Humanitarian Aid Fund

