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Where We Live

Can mass surveillance and civil liberties co-exist?

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published March 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Street camera for traffic violations. Police control
Roman Nurutdinov
/
Getty Images
FILE: A stock image of a street camera for traffic violations.

Next time you’re driving, take a look around and you might notice you’re being watched. From cameras atop traffic lights to license plate readers, surveillance technology has quietly crept into cities and towns across the state.

Today, we’re taking a look at surveillance in Connecticut and asking why organizations are worried about how these devices are used. Can mass surveillance and civil liberties co-exist?

Guests:

  • Matthew Guariglia: Senior Policy Analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation
  • Ojala Naeem: Town Councilor for Windsor, Connecticut
  • Arman Haidari: Citizen activist and resident of West Hartford, Connecticut
  • Eric Weiner: Citizen activist and resident of Windsor, Connecticut

Connecticut Public's divina cordeiro contributed to this show.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen