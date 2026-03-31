Next time you’re driving, take a look around and you might notice you’re being watched. From cameras atop traffic lights to license plate readers, surveillance technology has quietly crept into cities and towns across the state.

Today, we’re taking a look at surveillance in Connecticut and asking why organizations are worried about how these devices are used. Can mass surveillance and civil liberties co-exist?

Guests:



Matthew Guariglia: Senior Policy Analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Senior Policy Analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation Ojala Naeem : Town Councilor for Windsor, Connecticut

: Town Councilor for Windsor, Connecticut Arman Haidari: Citizen activist and resident of West Hartford, Connecticut

Citizen activist and resident of West Hartford, Connecticut Eric Weiner: Citizen activist and resident of Windsor, Connecticut

Connecticut Public's divina cordeiro contributed to this show.

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