Can mass surveillance and civil liberties co-exist?
Next time you’re driving, take a look around and you might notice you’re being watched. From cameras atop traffic lights to license plate readers, surveillance technology has quietly crept into cities and towns across the state.
Today, we’re taking a look at surveillance in Connecticut and asking why organizations are worried about how these devices are used. Can mass surveillance and civil liberties co-exist?
Guests:
- Matthew Guariglia: Senior Policy Analyst for the Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Ojala Naeem: Town Councilor for Windsor, Connecticut
- Arman Haidari: Citizen activist and resident of West Hartford, Connecticut
- Eric Weiner: Citizen activist and resident of Windsor, Connecticut
Connecticut Public's divina cordeiro contributed to this show.
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