CT high school students lead the effort to preserve local AAPI history

When students at Simsbury High School discovered that there was little to no data on Asian American students in Connecticut, they launched a new project to change that.

Through out this year, these students have been collecting oral histories from Asian American voices across Connecticut in the oral history project “Make Us Count.”

The project debuts at a community-wide event happening this week at Simsbury High School. It will feature best-selling author Celeste Ng.

Michelle Henry is an English and Asian American Studies Teacher at Simsbury High School. She helped develop this project with students. She was named Educator of the Year by the Granby-Simsbury Chamber of Commerce.

Today, we hear from her and the students behind this project. We'll also hear from Jason Oliver Chang, who helped get Asian American and Pacific Islander studies in all Connecticut public schools.

Guests:



Jason Oliver Chang: Associate Professor of History and Asian American Studies and Department head of social and critical inquiry at the University of Connecticut

Associate Professor of History and Asian American Studies and Department head of social and critical inquiry at the University of Connecticut Michelle Henry: English and Asian American Studies Teacher at Simsbury High School

English and Asian American Studies Teacher at Simsbury High School Raelyn Medina - Senior at Simsbury High School

Senior at Simsbury High School Vivian Amsterdam - Senior at Simsbury High School

Senior at Simsbury High School Dhriti Mallavarapu: Senior at Simsbury High School

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