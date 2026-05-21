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Where We Live

CT high school students lead the effort to preserve local AAPI history

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Attorney General William Tong signals “three” while explaining that three months rent, a cash payment, a one month waiver of water and other utilities is part of a $5.1 million tenant relief agreement reached between the state and ownership of Concierge Apartments. “This is the result of long term structural, systemic neglect,” said Tong “And the failure of JRK as the ultimate owner and Century Hills and Concierge to keep this property up and to make sure that everything is in good order.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Attorney General William Tong signals “three” while explaining that three months rent, a cash payment, a one month waiver of water and other utilities is part of a $5.1 million tenant relief agreement reached between the state and ownership of Concierge Apartments. “This is the result of long term structural, systemic neglect,” said Tong “And the failure of JRK as the ultimate owner and Century Hills and Concierge to keep this property up and to make sure that everything is in good order.”

When students at Simsbury High School discovered that there was little to no data on Asian American students in Connecticut, they launched a new project to change that.

Through out this year, these students have been collecting oral histories from Asian American voices across Connecticut in the oral history project “Make Us Count.”

The project debuts at a community-wide event happening this week at Simsbury High School. It will feature best-selling author Celeste Ng.

Michelle Henry is an English and Asian American Studies Teacher at Simsbury High School. She helped develop this project with students. She was named Educator of the Year by the Granby-Simsbury Chamber of Commerce.

Today, we hear from her and the students behind this project. We'll also hear from Jason Oliver Chang, who helped get Asian American and Pacific Islander studies in all Connecticut public schools.

Guests:

  • Jason Oliver Chang: Associate Professor of History and Asian American Studies and Department head of social and critical inquiry at the University of Connecticut
  • Michelle Henry: English and Asian American Studies Teacher at Simsbury High School
  • Raelyn Medina - Senior at Simsbury High School
  • Vivian Amsterdam - Senior at Simsbury High School
  • Dhriti Mallavarapu: Senior at Simsbury High School

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen