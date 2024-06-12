Spanish Summer Supper

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Green Bean Casserole, Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fireside and New Englander Cocktails
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough