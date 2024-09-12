© 2024 Connecticut Public

America's Test Kitchen

Chicken on the Grill

Season 25 Episode 2502 | 27m 55s

Test cook Dan Souza grills host Bridget Lancaster Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa (Peruvian Grill-Roasted Chicken). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews countertop ice makers. Test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 11/01/24
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Christmas Baking
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough
Episode: S25 E2511 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
A Showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs
Episode: S25 E2510 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
New Thanksgiving Classics
Roast Turkey and Gravy with Herbes de Provence, Bread Stuffing with Cranberries & Walnuts
Episode: S25 E2509 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Everything but the Turkey
Green Bean Casserole, Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fireside and New Englander Cocktails
Episode: S25 E2508 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Savory Pies
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Episode: S25 E2507 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55