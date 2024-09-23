San Diego, Hour 1

Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Marshall Martin head to the world-renowned San Diego Zoo to discuss the appeal of vintage Steiff animals. Highlights include: an original, handwritten draft of the 1933 popular American song "Stormy Weather"; an heirloom circa 1864 Tiffany cameo parure; and a turn-of-the-century aristocratic portrait by Robert Henri, valued at $250,000 to $350,000.