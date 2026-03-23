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Antiques Roadshow

250 Years of Americana

Season 30 Episode 22

tk

Aired: 06/28/26
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
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Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 2
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!
Episode: S30 E11
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms , Hour 1
ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, MI in search of hidden treasures and their stories.
Episode: S30 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW’s first-time stop in Boothbay!
Episode: S30 E9 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2
Surprising treasures are in bloom during ROADSHOW’s fruitful journey in Boothbay, Maine.
Episode: S30 E8 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1
See a bounty of Boothbay booty from ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to the state of Maine.
Episode: S30 E7 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3
Travel with ROADSHOW to historic Savannah and learn about intriguing Georgia discoveries.
Episode: S30 E6 | 52:26
Watch 54:05
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2
All aboard as ROADSHOW travels to Savannah, GA in search of America’s hidden treasures.
Episode: S30 E5 | 54:05
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1
Catch ROADSHOW’s stunning season-topping treasure in this first hour from Savannah, GA!
Episode: S30 E4 | 52:24
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 3
See a bounty of Utah treasures from ROADSHOW’s visit to Red Butte Garden & Arboretum!
Episode: S30 E3 | 52:27
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2
Watch all-new stunning treasures discovered during ROADSHOW’s visit to Salt Lake City, UT!
Episode: S30 E2 | 52:24