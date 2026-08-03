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American Masters

American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez

Season 40 Episode 6 | 2m 10s

Follow the legacy of filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez. A founding figure of the Chicano Movement, Valdez is best known for his play Zoot Suit, the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and the theatre company El Teatro Campesino.

Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 3:48
Great Performances
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man"
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Clip: S53 E25 | 3:48
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:31
American Masters
Unpacking the meaning behind Mary Oliver's "Wild Geese"
"Wild Geese" is one of Mary Oliver's most popular poems.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:31
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
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American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Episode: S40 E6
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Episode: S40 E5
Watch 1:52:45
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Episode: S40 E4 | 1:52:45
Watch 1:40:12
American Masters
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Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Episode: S40 E3 | 1:40:12
Watch 1:23:05
American Masters
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Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Episode: S40 E2 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:23:55
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Episode: S40 E1 | 1:23:55
Watch 1:52:55
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Episode: S39 E8 | 1:52:55
Watch 1:36:28
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Episode: S39 E7 | 1:36:28
Watch 1:22:55
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:23:45
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:23:45