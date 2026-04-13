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American Masters

Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World

Season 40 Episode 5

Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Mary Oliver. Shaped by a solitary childhood and rising literary fame, Oliver published more than 30 collections of poetry and essays on nature, beauty, and love.

Aired: 08/24/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
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Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:17
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America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E9 | 5:22
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America's Heartland
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Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Clip: S19 E9 | 4:47
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America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E9 | 6:04
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America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E7 | 5:41
Watch 6:56
America's Heartland
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Clip: S19 E7 | 6:56
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