Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
We’ll introduce you to a South Dakota farm family using technology to bring wheat to your table.
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
A look back at a California winery dedicated to sustainable growing.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Latest Episodes
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All
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American Masters Season 40
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American Masters Season 39
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American Masters Season 38
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American Masters Season 37
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American Masters Season 36
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American Masters Season 35
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Season 34
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Season 33
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American Masters Season 32
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American Masters Season 31
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American Masters Season 30
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American Masters Season 29
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American Masters Season 28
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American Masters Season 27
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American Masters Season 26
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American Masters Season 25
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American Masters Season 24
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American Masters Season 23
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American Masters Season 22
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American Masters Season 21
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American Masters Season 20
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American Masters Season 19
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American Masters Season 18
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American Masters Season 17
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American Masters Season 16
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American Masters Season 14
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American Masters Season 12
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American Masters Season 4
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American Masters Season 3
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.