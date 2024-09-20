Vintage Columbus

Back in 1999, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW dropped in on Columbus, Ohio. Since then, some of the originally appraised items have soared in value, but others have sunk. Highlights include a trio of Albert Cheuret art deco clocks; a Marx “Roy Rogers” play set; and a 1912 Maynard Dixon oil painting previously appraised for $20,000-$30,000, now valued at $150,000-$250,000.