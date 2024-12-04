© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Astrid

30,000 Feet

Episode 3 | 51m 09s

Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight, the victim of decompression sickness. By phone, Astrid helps her obtain proof that she's dealing with a murder and that the culprit is on board!

Aired: 12/03/24
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Preview: S26 E10 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 2:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Great Migrations Extended Trailer
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Preview: 2:57
Watch 3:41
Resistance: They Fought Back
Resistance in the Ghettos
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Clip: S1 | 3:41
Watch 5:02
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Clip: S1 | 5:02
Watch 3:26
Resistance: They Fought Back
Jewish Partisans in the Forest
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Clip: S1 | 3:26
Watch 2:54
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Evolution of Armed Resistance
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Clip: S1 | 2:54
Watch 1:46
Resistance: They Fought Back
Jewish Uprisings in the Camps
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Clip: S1 | 1:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 58:01
Astrid
Guilty
Raphaelle finds herself in hot water after she is connected to a murder.
Episode: E8 | 58:01
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Madman's Sacrfice
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
Episode: E5 | 53:04
Watch 54:25
Astrid
Time Traveler
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
Episode: E6 | 54:25
Watch 1:00:01
Astrid
The Ankou
An impossible crime unearths a devastating family secret.
Episode: E7 | 1:00:01
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
Episode: E4 | 53:04
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: E2 | 53:25
Watch 52:02
Astrid
Eye of the Dragon
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
Episode: E1 | 52:02
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01