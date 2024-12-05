Eye of the Dragon

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Astrid Season 2
-
Season 1
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.