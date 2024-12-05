© 2024 Connecticut Public

Astrid

Eye of the Dragon

Episode 1 | 52m 02s

An infamous green diamond is being exhibited in Paris. On the very day the exhibition opens to the public, the security chief is found dead, his skull smashed in, and the diamond has mysteriously gone missing.

Aired: 12/03/24
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Preview: S26 E10 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 2:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Great Migrations Extended Trailer
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Preview: 2:57
Watch 3:41
Resistance: They Fought Back
Resistance in the Ghettos
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
Clip: S1 | 3:41
Watch 5:02
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Clip: S1 | 5:02
Watch 3:26
Resistance: They Fought Back
Jewish Partisans in the Forest
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Clip: S1 | 3:26
Watch 2:54
Resistance: They Fought Back
The Evolution of Armed Resistance
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Clip: S1 | 2:54
Watch 1:46
Resistance: They Fought Back
Jewish Uprisings in the Camps
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Clip: S1 | 1:46
Watch 58:01
Astrid
Guilty
Raphaelle finds herself in hot water after she is connected to a murder.
Episode: E8 | 58:01
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Madman's Sacrfice
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
Episode: E5 | 53:04
Watch 51:09
Astrid
30,000 Feet
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
Episode: E3 | 51:09
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
Episode: E4 | 53:04
Watch 54:25
Astrid
Time Traveler
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
Episode: E6 | 54:25
Watch 1:00:01
Astrid
The Ankou
An impossible crime unearths a devastating family secret.
Episode: E7 | 1:00:01
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: E2 | 53:25
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01