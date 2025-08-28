© 2025 Connecticut Public

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Best Romanian Desserts

Season 9 Episode 903 | 25m 51s

Christopher Kimball travels to the Saxon villages of Transylvania with author Irina Georgescu to learn the secrets of Romanian baking. Back at Milk Street, we make Romanian Crème Fraîche Cake (Lichiu), a sweet yeasted dough with a lemony filling and a custard topping; a new spin on apple pie, Romanian Apple Pie with Cinnamon and Walnuts; and last but not least, Meringue-Topped Cake with Cherries.

Aired: 09/05/25 | Expires: 11/19/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:16
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Salads
Milk Street dresses up salads, from a warm Greek bean salad to a Spanish twist on Caesar.
Episode: S9 E902 | 26:16
Watch 26:08
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs
Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! Plus, two more red sauce recipes.
Episode: S9 E901 | 26:08
Watch 26:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Holiday
Milk Street celebrates the holidays with short ribs, roast beef and chocolate mousse.
Episode: S8 E814 | 26:47
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Sichuan Kitchen
Milk Street learns the secrets of Sichuan cuisine from expert Fuchsia Dunlop.
Episode: S8 E815 | 27:17
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25
Watch 26:27
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Spice Kitchen
Spice up your cooking with recipes featuring spice blends from around the world.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:27
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19