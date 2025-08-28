© 2025 Connecticut Public

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

New Salads

Season 9 Episode 902 | 26m 16s

Milk Street dresses up salads! We start with Vietnamese Chicken Salad with Sweet Lime-Garlic Dressing (Goi Gà), a symphony of tastes, colors and textures. Then, we show you why warming your beans is the key to better flavor with a recipe for Greek Bean Salad (Fasolia Piaz). Finally, we make a Spanish spin on the classic Caesar: Romaine with Manchego and Smoky Pepper Dressing.

Aired: 09/05/25 | Expires: 11/12/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:08
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs
Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! Plus, two more red sauce recipes.
Episode: S9 E901 | 26:08
Watch 26:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Holiday
Milk Street celebrates the holidays with short ribs, roast beef and chocolate mousse.
Episode: S8 E814 | 26:47
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Sichuan Kitchen
Milk Street learns the secrets of Sichuan cuisine from expert Fuchsia Dunlop.
Episode: S8 E815 | 27:17
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25
Watch 26:27
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Spice Kitchen
Spice up your cooking with recipes featuring spice blends from around the world.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:27
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35