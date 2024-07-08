Everything New is Old Again

Extras
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
Latest Episodes
Art & science forever engage in a push/pull dialog that advances creative enterprise.
It’s not only what we make. It’s the materials we make it with that turns stuff into art.