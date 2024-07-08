© 2024 Connecticut Public

Confluence

The Material World

Season 1 Episode 102 | 56m 46s

It’s not only what we make. It’s the materials we make it with that turns stuff into art. Glass is forged into playable cymbals. An array of found objects become breathtaking sculpture. Banana leaves are transformed into fabric for the haute couture runway. Immunofluorescence turns microorganisms into artworks. Folded paper informs nanotechnology for space exploration. All are part of the story.

Aired: 07/11/24 | Expires: 09/16/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 0:30
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preview
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Mel King
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preliminary Night
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 2:35
A Boston (R)Evolution
Great White Hope
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:35
Watch 4:21
A Boston (R)Evolution
Smoke-Filled Rooms
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:21
Watch 2:13
A Boston (R)Evolution
City of Contradictions
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:13
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Special:
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine Preview
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Preview: S9 E8 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:46
Confluence
The Dance
Art & science forever engage in a push/pull dialog that advances creative enterprise.
Episode: S1 E101 | 56:46
Watch 57:15
Confluence
Everything New is Old Again
Throughout history technological innovation has revolutionized art in all its forms.
Episode: S1 E103 | 57:15