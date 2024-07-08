© 2024 Connecticut Public

Confluence

The Dance

Season 1 Episode 101 | 56m 46s

The Dance reveals how art & technology are forever engaged in a push/pull dialog that advances creative enterprise. Scientists and engineers learn from artists while artists use new technologies in unexpected ways. A choreographer/engineer teaches robots to dance. A robot enables neurologically challenged children to paint. A physicist uses jazz to understand the universe. And more.

Aired: 07/11/24 | Expires: 09/09/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:46
Confluence
The Material World
It’s not only what we make. It’s the materials we make it with that turns stuff into art.
Episode: S1 E102 | 56:46
Watch 57:15
Confluence
Everything New is Old Again
Throughout history technological innovation has revolutionized art in all its forms.
Episode: S1 E103 | 57:15