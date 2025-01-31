© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Curious George

Curious George's Home for Pigeons/Out of Order

Season 1 Episode 2 | 23m 31s

Compass may be a homing pigeon but sometimes he has trouble finding his way home. George decides to make him a place to stay on their balcony. / When George sees a very nice lady leaving packages behind everywhere she goes, he figures she must be very forgetful. He decides to be helpful by gathering up all the packages for her.

Aired: 09/04/06 | Expires: 03/06/25
Extras
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
Watch 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
When Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Clip: S39 E1 | 2:30
Watch 3:19
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Preview: S39 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:19
American Masters
When Hazel Scott was accused of communist ties
When Hazel Scott was accused of affiliations with communism, she was determined to clear her name.
Clip: S39 E1 | 4:19
Watch 2:49
Secrets of the Dead
Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E5 | 2:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious George Season 15
  • Curious George Season 14
  • Curious George Season 13
  • Curious George Season 12
  • Curious George Season 11
  • Curious George Season 10
  • Curious George Season 9
  • Curious George Season 8
  • Curious George Season 7
  • Curious George Season 6
  • Curious George Season 5
  • Curious George Season 4
  • Curious George Season 3
  • Curious George Season 2
  • Curious George Season 1
Watch 24:28
Curious George
Auctioneer George/Sock Monkey Opera
George has one dollar to buy anything he wants./Betsy gets the chicken pox and can't see the opera.
Episode: S6 E3 | 24:28
Watch 23:31
Curious George
Curious George Takes a Vacation/Curious George and the One That Got Away
George decides the airport is a great place to spend vacation./George and Mr. Quint discover eels.
Episode: S1 E22 | 23:31
Watch 26:53
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
Episode: S13 E13 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Leaf It to George / Cutting Hedge Technology
George worries his fall camping trip may be canceled!/George visits the Botanical Garden!
Episode: S15 E6 | 23:33
Watch 23:27
Curious George
Hawai'i
The Man with the Yellow Hat and friends are on a Hawaiian vacation!
Episode: S15 E8 | 23:27
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Bonus Day/Understudy George
George wants to do something special for Leap Year./ George volunteers to be an understudy
Episode: S15 E7 | 23:33