Free Hundley/Bag Monkey

Hundley is a dignified dog but flea season sees his dignity go right out the window - along with his collar! After he ends up in the local pet shelter, George, Gnocchi, and Charkie join forces to rescue the dapper dachshund and return him to his old life. Will the furry crew be able to free their friend? / George represents the City Grocer in the local "Bag Olympics" for bagging groceries!