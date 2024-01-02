© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Key Ingredient

Let’s Talk Homegrown Tomatoes

Season 2 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

Food writer Sheri Castle admits her love affair with homegrown tomatoes and talks with the “Tomato Man,” heirloom tomato gardening expert Craig LeHoullier. She shares her recipes for a savory summertime tomato pie and a cherry tomato and black pepper cornbread panzanella. Sheri also cooks along with Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo to make his Dominican tomato and shellfish gumbo.

Aired: 09/10/23 | Expires: 09/10/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Key Ingredient Season 3
  • The Key Ingredient Season 2
  • The Key Ingredient Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Watermelon Vibes
Host Sheri Castle embraces summer and shares her favorite ways to make the most of watermelon.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Warming Up to Hot Peppers
Host Sheri Castle brings the heat with delicious recipes for hot peppers.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Everything’s Just Peachy
Host Sheri Castle shares recipes for everyone’s favorite stone fruit, the juicy peach.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Crabs Galore
Seafood takes center stage as host Sheri Castle explores all the delicious ways to enjoy crab.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Hey, Honey
Sheri Castle explores honey, a sublime ingredient that expresses the unique taste of “right here.”
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Mushrooms Are Having a Moment
Host Sheri Castle explores why everyone’s talking about the wonders of mushrooms.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Turning Over a New Collard Leaf
Host Sheri Castle offers a fresh look at a Southern favorite, collard greens.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
We’re Sweet on Sweet Potatoes
Food writer Sheri Castle makes sweet potatoes shine as a sweet or savory staple.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
The Egg Comes First
Food writer Sheri Castle shares her favorite egg recipes.
Episode: S2 E7 | 26:46