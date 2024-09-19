© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Key Ingredient

Mushrooms Are Having a Moment

Season 3 Episode 303 | 26m 46s

Sheri hunts for morels deep in the forests of the Blue Ridge Mountains with foraging experts Natalie Dechiara and Luke Gilbert. She then visits the home of farm-to-table pioneer John Fleer to use the morels (aka merkels) in a savory pie. In the kitchen, Sheri shares recipes for double mushroom soup and buttery sauteed mushrooms on toast, plus a tip for cleaning and keeping store-bought mushrooms.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 12/13/24
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 10:20
Mini Docs
A Place to Gather
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
Special: 10:20
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 3:00
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dear Mrs. Doyle
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Special: 3:00
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Gaetz ends AG bid amid sex trafficking allegations
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Clip: S2024 E327 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Key Ingredient Season 3
  • The Key Ingredient Season 2
  • The Key Ingredient Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Watermelon Vibes
Host Sheri Castle embraces summer and shares her favorite ways to make the most of watermelon.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Warming Up to Hot Peppers
Host Sheri Castle brings the heat with delicious recipes for hot peppers.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Everything’s Just Peachy
Host Sheri Castle shares recipes for everyone’s favorite stone fruit, the juicy peach.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Hey, Honey
Sheri Castle explores honey, a sublime ingredient that expresses the unique taste of “right here.”
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Crabs Galore
Seafood takes center stage as host Sheri Castle explores all the delicious ways to enjoy crab.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
We’re Sweet on Sweet Potatoes
Food writer Sheri Castle makes sweet potatoes shine as a sweet or savory staple.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Turning Over a New Collard Leaf
Host Sheri Castle offers a fresh look at a Southern favorite, collard greens.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Let’s Talk Homegrown Tomatoes
Sheri Castle expresses her love of homegrown tomatoes and shares her favorite recipes.
Episode: S2 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
The Egg Comes First
Food writer Sheri Castle shares her favorite egg recipes.
Episode: S2 E7 | 26:46