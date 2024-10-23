Warming Up to Hot Peppers

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Witness Sir David’s love of fossils as a young boy transform into a passion for the natural world.
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Key Ingredient Season 3
-
The Key Ingredient Season 2
-
The Key Ingredient Season 1
Host Sheri Castle embraces summer and shares her favorite ways to make the most of watermelon.
Host Sheri Castle shares recipes for everyone’s favorite stone fruit, the juicy peach.
Host Sheri Castle explores why everyone’s talking about the wonders of mushrooms.
Sheri Castle explores honey, a sublime ingredient that expresses the unique taste of “right here.”
Seafood takes center stage as host Sheri Castle explores all the delicious ways to enjoy crab.
Food writer Sheri Castle makes sweet potatoes shine as a sweet or savory staple.
Host Sheri Castle offers a fresh look at a Southern favorite, collard greens.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Sheri Castle expresses her love of homegrown tomatoes and shares her favorite recipes.
Food writer Sheri Castle shares her favorite egg recipes.