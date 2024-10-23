© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Key Ingredient

Warming Up to Hot Peppers

Season 3 Episode 307 | 26m 46s

Sheri Castle spices up your next potluck with recipes for a candied jalapeño cheese ball and a warm stew of roasted green chile, chicken and white beans. She also shares a tip for roasting peppers right in your kitchen. Sheri visits Moore’s Produce in rural NC to see what it takes to grow hot peppers in the South, then cooks along with Emmy Award-winning documentarian and author Von Diaz.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 01/10/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Key Ingredient Season 3
  • The Key Ingredient Season 2
  • The Key Ingredient Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Watermelon Vibes
Host Sheri Castle embraces summer and shares her favorite ways to make the most of watermelon.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Everything’s Just Peachy
Host Sheri Castle shares recipes for everyone’s favorite stone fruit, the juicy peach.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Mushrooms Are Having a Moment
Host Sheri Castle explores why everyone’s talking about the wonders of mushrooms.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Hey, Honey
Sheri Castle explores honey, a sublime ingredient that expresses the unique taste of “right here.”
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Crabs Galore
Seafood takes center stage as host Sheri Castle explores all the delicious ways to enjoy crab.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
We’re Sweet on Sweet Potatoes
Food writer Sheri Castle makes sweet potatoes shine as a sweet or savory staple.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Turning Over a New Collard Leaf
Host Sheri Castle offers a fresh look at a Southern favorite, collard greens.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Let’s Talk Homegrown Tomatoes
Sheri Castle expresses her love of homegrown tomatoes and shares her favorite recipes.
Episode: S2 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
The Egg Comes First
Food writer Sheri Castle shares her favorite egg recipes.
Episode: S2 E7 | 26:46