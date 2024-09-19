© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Key Ingredient

Turning Over a New Collard Leaf

Season 3 Episode 302 | 26m 46s

Sheri offers a new take on collards with recipes for green curry and coconut creamed collards as well as collard salad with bacon dressing. She shares how to use every part of the leaf and explores an amazing range of collard varieties with Utopian Seed Project’s Chris Smith. Sheri then meets Glenn and Dorsey Hunt of the Lumbee Tribe at a street festival and makes their famous collard sandwiches.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 12/06/24
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 10:20
Mini Docs
A Place to Gather
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
Special: 10:20
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 3:00
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dear Mrs. Doyle
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Special: 3:00
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Gaetz ends AG bid amid sex trafficking allegations
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Clip: S2024 E327 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Key Ingredient Season 3
  • The Key Ingredient Season 2
  • The Key Ingredient Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Mushrooms Are Having a Moment
Host Sheri Castle explores why everyone’s talking about the wonders of mushrooms.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
We’re Sweet on Sweet Potatoes
Food writer Sheri Castle makes sweet potatoes shine as a sweet or savory staple.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Everything’s Just Peachy
Host Sheri Castle shares recipes for everyone’s favorite stone fruit, the juicy peach.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Watermelon Vibes
Host Sheri Castle embraces summer and shares her favorite ways to make the most of watermelon.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Warming Up to Hot Peppers
Host Sheri Castle brings the heat with delicious recipes for hot peppers.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Crabs Galore
Seafood takes center stage as host Sheri Castle explores all the delicious ways to enjoy crab.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Hey, Honey
Sheri Castle explores honey, a sublime ingredient that expresses the unique taste of “right here.”
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
Let’s Talk Homegrown Tomatoes
Sheri Castle expresses her love of homegrown tomatoes and shares her favorite recipes.
Episode: S2 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Key Ingredient
The Egg Comes First
Food writer Sheri Castle shares her favorite egg recipes.
Episode: S2 E7 | 26:46