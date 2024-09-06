We’re Sweet on Sweet Potatoes

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
War crimes court issues warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Host Sheri Castle embraces summer and shares her favorite ways to make the most of watermelon.
Host Sheri Castle brings the heat with delicious recipes for hot peppers.
Host Sheri Castle shares recipes for everyone’s favorite stone fruit, the juicy peach.
Host Sheri Castle explores why everyone’s talking about the wonders of mushrooms.
Sheri Castle explores honey, a sublime ingredient that expresses the unique taste of “right here.”
Seafood takes center stage as host Sheri Castle explores all the delicious ways to enjoy crab.
Host Sheri Castle offers a fresh look at a Southern favorite, collard greens.
Sheri Castle expresses her love of homegrown tomatoes and shares her favorite recipes.
Food writer Sheri Castle shares her favorite egg recipes.