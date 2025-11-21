© 2025 Connecticut Public

Miss Scarlet

Episode 3: The Delivery

Season 6 Episode 3 | 53m 35s

A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond. As Eliza welcomes Moses back to the fold, Clarence is determined to prove that he is every bit as good as his predecessor and a friendly rivalry ensues.

Aired: 01/24/26 | Expires: 02/08/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series' future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Miss Scarlet Season 6
  • Miss Scarlet Season 5
  • Miss Scarlet Season 4
  • Miss Scarlet Season 3
  • Miss Scarlet Season 2
  • Miss Scarlet Season 1
Watch 53:15
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: The Line of Duty
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:15
Watch 53:35
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Night Shift
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: Bad Blood
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
Episode: S6 E4 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: Trafalgar Spring
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:35
Watch 52:55
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: Secrets and Lies
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Episode: S6 E1 | 52:55
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05