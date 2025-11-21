Episode 6: The Line of Duty

Extras
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Miss Scarlet Season 6
-
Miss Scarlet Season 5
-
Miss Scarlet Season 4
-
Miss Scarlet Season 3
-
Miss Scarlet Season 2
-
Miss Scarlet Season 1
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.