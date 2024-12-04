Episode 4: The Deal

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: Jerry Casebier Carved Wooden Sculpture, ca. 1970
Appraisal: 1835 'A Narrative of the Life & Adventures of Venture' Book
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder.
Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together as they tackle a new case.
Things are going well for Eliza until a familiar face shows up to question her role.
The story of how it all began between Eliza and Duke twelve years ago.
Eliza finds herself investigating the dark and macabre world of Victorian undertakers.