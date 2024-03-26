© 2024 Connecticut Public

My Life is Murder

Fake Empire

Season 1 Episode 109 | 42m 20s

When Kieran presents Alexa with another unsolved murder—a nurse stabbed in the back a week after proposing to his girlfriend—Alexa declines until Kieran mentions the involvement of clairvoyant Chloe Angel, who knows details about the case not released to the public. Ever the skeptic, Alexa is determined to find the killer and prove that Chloe is a phony.

Aired: 03/31/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 42:28
My Life is Murder
Remains to Be Seen
After a collapse forces Alexa to ponder mortality, Kieran uses the scare to assign a case.
Episode: S1 E108 | 42:28
Watch 43:10
My Life is Murder
Mirror, Mirror
As Alexa's birthday approaches, Kieran gives her another case as an early present.
Episode: S1 E110 | 43:10
Watch 42:26
My Life is Murder
The Boyfriend Experience
Retired detective Alexa Crowe is contacted by her former boss to help on an unsolved case.
Episode: S1 E101 | 42:26
Watch 42:55
My Life is Murder
The Locked Room
Kieran brings Alexa another cold case— a family man shot dead in a locked motel room.
Episode: S1 E102 | 42:55
Watch 42:39
My Life is Murder
Can't Stand the Heat
When a culinary studen tis found dead in the school's kitchenAlexa goes undercover.r.
Episode: S1 E104 | 42:39
Watch 42:14
My Life is Murder
Lividity in Lycra
Kieran suspects foul plat in the cycling death of a CFO, and asks Alexa to look into it.
Episode: S1 E103 | 42:14
Watch 43:05
My Life is Murder
Old School
Alexa revisits her youth when her beloved high-school teacher is crushed to death.
Episode: S1 E107 | 43:05
Watch 42:53
My Life is Murder
Another Bloody Podcast
A true-crime podcast blames Kieran for the lack of progress on an investigation.
Episode: S1 E106 | 42:53
Watch 43:20
My Life is Murder
Feet of Clay
A closed hit-and-run case is re-opened with the discovery of a mysterious message.
Episode: S1 E105 | 43:20