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National Memorial Day Concert

The 80th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor

Season 2021 | 3m 29s

In this 80th anniversary year of the attack on Pearl Harbor, join us for the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert, Sunday, May 30, 8/7c, for a tribute to Pearl Harbor veterans and especially the 2,403 men and women who lost their lives that day.

The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin , Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and is made possible by the National Park Service, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2025
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2024
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2023
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2022
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2021
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2020
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2019
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2018
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2017
  • National Memorial Day Concert Season 2016
Watch 1:23:51
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2025)
Watch the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 1:23:51
Watch 1:23:51
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2024)
Watch the 2024 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:23:51
Watch 1:24:15
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2023)
Watch the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:24:15
Watch 1:25:02
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2022)
Watch the 2022 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:26:11
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2021)
Watch the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:26:11
Watch 1:25:14
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2020)
Watch the 2020 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:25:14
Watch 1:24:11
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2019)
Watch the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:24:11
Watch 1:26:47
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2018)
Watch the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:26:47
Watch 1:26:46
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2017)
Watch the 2017 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:26:46
Watch 1:26:46
National Memorial Day Concert
The National Memorial Day Concert (2016)
Watch the 2016 National Memorial Day Concert in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:26:46