July 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Shane meets species on the brink of oblivion, and the people who won’t let them slip away.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
A journey down the Colorado River reveals the ripple effects of humanity’s quest to conquer water.
Michelangelo unveils the Sistine Chapel ceiling, but the process prompts a crisis of faith.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
July 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode