May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
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