Join chef Pati Jinich on a journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway to celebrate the many cultures of the Americas and how they enrich each other. Follow her as she travels from the top of Alaska through Alberta.

Watch 2:58
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Wildest Caesar Cocktail
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:58
Watch 6:30
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Black Pioneers
Pati Jinich visits the town of Wildwood, founded by Canada’s early black settlers.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:30
Watch 6:33
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
The Indigenous Fashion Movement
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:33
Support for PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA is provided by Marriott International, La Costeña, Texas A&M International University, Visit Anchorage, Travel Juneau, Travel Yukon, and Chicanos Por La Causa.
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alaska - Wild Harvest
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:11
Extras
Watch 7:10
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Uncovering Alaska's Filipino Soul
Fascinating stories and food from Juneau’s vibrant Filipino community.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:10
Watch 6:03
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Ron Chambers: Stories from Life in the Yukon
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:03
Watch 5:42
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Beautiful & Unbreakable: Glassblowing in Yukon
Pati Jinich visits Lumel Studios to try glassblowing and learns it’s more than just art.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:42
Watch 3:52
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Old World Russia in America’s Last Frontier
Pati Jinich tries Pelmeni in Alaska’s Russian town of Nikolaevsk.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:52
Watch 6:15
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
What Makes Alaska… Alaska? With Author Julia O’Malley
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:15
Watch 5:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
What is Alaskan Ice Cream?
Pati Jinich makes Alaskan Ice Cream with indigenous community liaison Anna Sattler.
Clip: S1 E1 | 5:11
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 1 Preview
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.
Preview: S1 | 2:00
