Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Latest Episodes
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Extras
Fascinating stories and food from Juneau’s vibrant Filipino community.
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Pati Jinich visits Lumel Studios to try glassblowing and learns it’s more than just art.
Pati Jinich tries Pelmeni in Alaska’s Russian town of Nikolaevsk.
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Pati Jinich makes Alaskan Ice Cream with indigenous community liaison Anna Sattler.
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.