Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 11s

Pati explores the sister cities of Alaska’s capital, Juneau, and the capital of Canada’s Yukon Territory, Whitehorse. She finds a pioneering culture of artistry and entrepreneurship thriving alongside the unforgiving wilderness.

Aired: 05/05/25 | Expires: 09/03/25
Support for PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA is provided by Marriott International, La Costeña, Texas A&M International University, Visit Anchorage, Travel Juneau, Travel Yukon, and Chicanos Por La Causa.
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alaska - Wild Harvest
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:11