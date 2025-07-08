Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People

Latest Episodes
Ray Suarez speaks with Author David Brooks about social connection in American culture.
Ray Suarez speaks with author Sr. Joan Chittister about spiritual life and her personal journey.
Ray Suarez speaks with the founder of the Christian Cultural Center, Pastor A.R. Bernard.
Ray Suarez speaks with philosopher Simon Critchley about mysticism and belief.
Ray Suarez speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas about the search for meaning.
Ray Suarez speaks with writer Kevin Kelly about our relationship with technology.
Ray Suarez speaks with scientist Francis Collins about science and faith.
A series exploring life’s fundamental questions with the world’s most profound thinkers.
Extras
