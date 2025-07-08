© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Wisdom Keepers" explores the timeless questions of who we are and where we’re going. Featuring profound thinkers, mystics, and scientists, the series offers deep insights and introspection into life’s fundamental mysteries in our complex world.

Watch 29:37
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
A.R. Bernard - The Power of Faith in the Modern World
Ray Suarez speaks with the founder of the Christian Cultural Center, Pastor A.R. Bernard.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 29:37
Watch 37:14
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Simon Critchley - We All Seek Transcendence
Ray Suarez speaks with philosopher Simon Critchley about mysticism and belief.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 37:14
Watch 39:06
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Kelly Brown Douglas - The Search for Meaning
Ray Suarez speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas about the search for meaning.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 39:06
Latest Episodes
Watch 31:24
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
David Brooks - Repairing America’s Broken Social Bonds
Ray Suarez speaks with Author David Brooks about social connection in American culture.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 31:24
Watch 34:33
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Joan Chittister - Seeking the Spiritual Life
Ray Suarez speaks with author Sr. Joan Chittister about spiritual life and her personal journey.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 34:33
Watch 29:37
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
A.R. Bernard - The Power of Faith in the Modern World
Ray Suarez speaks with the founder of the Christian Cultural Center, Pastor A.R. Bernard.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 29:37
Watch 37:14
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Simon Critchley - We All Seek Transcendence
Ray Suarez speaks with philosopher Simon Critchley about mysticism and belief.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 37:14
Watch 39:06
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Kelly Brown Douglas - The Search for Meaning
Ray Suarez speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas about the search for meaning.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 39:06
Watch 37:08
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Writer Kevin Kelly - How We Shape and Understand Technology
Ray Suarez speaks with writer Kevin Kelly about our relationship with technology.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 37:08
Watch 29:09
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Scientist Francis Collins - The Inextricable Links between Science + Faith
Ray Suarez speaks with scientist Francis Collins about science and faith.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 29:09
Watch 55:35
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
A series exploring life’s fundamental questions with the world’s most profound thinkers.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:35
Extras
Watch 0:30
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Trailer
A series exploring life’s fundamental questions with the world’s most profound thinkers.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
More Culture Shows