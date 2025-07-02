© 2025 Connecticut Public

Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People

Joan Chittister - Seeking the Spiritual Life

Season 2025 Episode 7 | 34m 33s

Ray Suarez speaks with renowned author Sr. Joan Chittister about spiritual life, and her journey as an advocate for peace and justice.

Aired: 07/13/25 | Expires: 08/11/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 31:24
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
David Brooks - Repairing America’s Broken Social Bonds
Ray Suarez speaks with Author David Brooks about social connection in American culture.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 31:24
Watch 29:37
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
A.R. Bernard - The Power of Faith in the Modern World
Ray Suarez speaks with the founder of the Christian Cultural Center, Pastor A.R. Bernard.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 29:37
Watch 37:14
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Simon Critchley - We All Seek Transcendence
Ray Suarez speaks with philosopher Simon Critchley about mysticism and belief.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 37:14
Watch 39:06
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Kelly Brown Douglas - The Search for Meaning
Ray Suarez speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas about the search for meaning.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 39:06
Watch 37:08
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Writer Kevin Kelly - How We Shape and Understand Technology
Ray Suarez speaks with writer Kevin Kelly about our relationship with technology.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 37:08
Watch 29:09
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Scientist Francis Collins - The Inextricable Links between Science + Faith
Ray Suarez speaks with scientist Francis Collins about science and faith.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 29:09
Watch 55:35
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People
A series exploring life’s fundamental questions with the world’s most profound thinkers.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:35