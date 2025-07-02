Simon Critchley - We All Seek Transcendence

Extras
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
O imagines that he can go see all types of fairytale bathrooms!
Sienna goes to a festival with her family and learns to use the potty at a public event!
Jodi is at the neighborhood concert and learns how she can use an outdoor bathroom there!
Daniel learns all about how he can use the bathroom at the train station.
A song about how if you need to go potty someplace new, you can use a different bathroom.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Mrs. C. and Jack prepare for a visit from Daniel’s parents. Meanwhile, Alphy confides in Geordie.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Ray Suarez speaks with Author David Brooks about social connection in American culture.
Ray Suarez speaks with author Sr. Joan Chittister about spiritual life and her personal journey.
Ray Suarez speaks with the founder of the Christian Cultural Center, Pastor A.R. Bernard.
Ray Suarez speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas about the search for meaning.
Ray Suarez speaks with writer Kevin Kelly about our relationship with technology.
A series exploring life’s fundamental questions with the world’s most profound thinkers.
Ray Suarez speaks with scientist Francis Collins about science and faith.