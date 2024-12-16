Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Finding Your Roots Season 10
-
Finding Your Roots Season 9
-
Finding Your Roots Season 8
-
Finding Your Roots Season 7
-
Finding Your Roots Season 6
-
Finding Your Roots Season 5
-
Finding Your Roots Season 4
-
Finding Your Roots Season 3
-
Finding Your Roots Season 2
-
Finding Your Roots Season 1
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. unearths the hidden roots of Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser.
Explore the roots of Alanis Morissette and Ciara and their hidden connections to history.
Extras
Megan Robertson embarks on a quest to demystify the lineage of her great-grandfather.
Join Terrie Morrow as she embarks on an odyssey to resolve a longstanding family puzzle.
Join speech therapist Megan Robertson as she delves into a longstanding family mystery.
Join Joyce Willis as she embarks on a riveting exploration into her family history.
Join Michael Douglas on a riveting quest into his family's hidden history
Lena Dunham confronts the more troubling aspects of her ancestor's legacy.
Lena Dunham's journey to uncover her family's past reveals a connection to the Holocaust.
Anthony Ramos traces his father's mother's roots back to his ninth great grandparents.