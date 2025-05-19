The Missing Link

Extras
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Latest Episodes
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.