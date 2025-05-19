© 2025 Connecticut Public

Patience

Paper Mountain Girl (Part 1)

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 49m 35s

A man dies after setting himself alight in a carpark in York. It could be suicide, but the police are called in to investigate. Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued by the autistic young woman in Criminal Records when Patience spots a link to other cases. Yearning to feel useful, Patience jumps at the invitation to help, but it will come at a personal cost and she is hiding a big secret from Bea.

Aired: 06/14/25 | Expires: 06/29/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:30
Watch 4:18
Human Footprint
The Birth of the Supermarket: How Convenience Took Over the Way We Shop
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:18
Watch 6:24
Human Footprint
How Cereal, Sugar, and Big Business Rewired Our Diets
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Clip: S2 E1 | 6:24
Watch 13:11
Human Footprint
The True Cost of Shrimp: What the Grocery Store Doesn’t Show You
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Clip: S2 E1 | 13:11
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:53:03
Caregiving
Caregiving
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:03
Watch 1:01
Caregiving
The Heart of a Nation
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Preview: S1 | 1:01
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:02
Patience
My Brother's Keeper
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 50:02
Watch 50:11
Patience
The Locked Room
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 50:11
Watch 50:16
Patience
The Missing Link
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 50:16
Watch 49:32
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 2)
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 49:32