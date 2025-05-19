© 2025 Connecticut Public

Patience

My Brother's Keeper

Season 2025 Episode 5 | 50m 02s

A body disappears from the morgue. Is it body snatchers or did the corpse "walk" away? The victim is the brother of Patience’s friend Billy, and she knows she must help. Could Billy’s brother still be alive and if he is – where has he gone and who wanted him dead? Meanwhile, Patience faces her fears of social situations to attend Bea’s birthday celebration and things don’t go quite as she hoped.

Aired: 07/12/25 | Expires: 07/27/25
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:11
Patience
The Locked Room
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 50:11
Watch 50:16
Patience
The Missing Link
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 50:16
Watch 49:32
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 2)
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 49:32
Watch 49:35
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 1)
Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 49:35