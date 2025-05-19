© 2025 Connecticut Public

Patience

Paper Mountain Girl (Part 2)

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 49m 32s

Patience is upset when she is a suspect in the burning man investigation and must prove her innocence by cracking the case. Detective Bea learns more about the young woman’s autism and her difficult past and feels responsible for her. Patience makes some important connections with other cold cases and together with Bea, they uncover a trail leading to South America and back.

Aired: 06/21/25 | Expires: 07/06/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:02
Patience
My Brother's Keeper
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 50:02
Watch 50:11
Patience
The Locked Room
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 50:11
Watch 50:16
Patience
The Missing Link
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 50:16
Watch 49:35
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 1)
Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 49:35